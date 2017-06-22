Baahubali 2 honoured again, to open Moscow International Film Festival

Baahubali 2: The journey of SS Rajamouli continues to make India as well as the filmmaker proud. Baahubali 2: The journey of SS Rajamouli continues to make India as well as the filmmaker proud.

SS Rajamouli’s epic drama Baahubali: The Conclusion has been making news ever since it released. After breaking all sort of box office records with lifetime earning of Rs 508.78 crore in India, the film is travelling across the countries and giving all the more reasons to the makers to be proud of the film. Baahubali 2 has become the opening film at Russia’s Moscow International Film Festival, and Rajamouli is extremely ecstatic about the development. In fact, the director has flown to Russia to attend this event.

Rajamouli shared on Twitter, “Very excited to be in Russia for Moscow international film festival. Proud that #Baahubali2 is selected as the opening film.” Baahubali 2 created a huge craze and hype about Indian cinema across the globe. Not only in India, but the film has performed really well at the international box office, grossing a total of Rs 1517 crores worldwide gross within 22 days.

Even in Russia, it was for the first time that on audience demanded that an Indian film’s shows were extended. Now, the filmmakers of the magnum opus are looking forward for China release, which is the biggest market for films with more than 9000 screens. And when the SS Rajamouli directorial does release in China there are chances that it may cross Aamir Khan’s Dangal record, which is all set to enter Rs 2000 crore mark at the box office.

Very excited to be in Russia for Moscow international film festival. Proud that #Baahubali2 is selected as the opening film. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2017

Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas has become an international phenomenon, and has become the first South Indian actor to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds’ Malaysia edition.Now, there are reports that soon Prabhas would make his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar. Prabhas’ presence at KJo’s recent bash added fuel to the rumours.

