Baahubali 2 first review out from UAE and the critic is awed by everything

The first review of Baahubali 2 is out and strangely it has come from a “member of the UK, UAE Censor Board”. Umair Sandhu, who calls himself a film and fashion critic in UK, UAE and India, has given the much awaited movie a five star rating. He compared the CGI in the movie to “Hollywood greats” like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. Sandhu gives perfect ratings to all actors in the movie and is particularly awed by Prabhas who plays the main protagonist in both the movies.

Sandhu gave a special mention to Prabhas and Rana for “some outstanding work” and says even Ramya Krishnan leaves an impct. Clearly awed by the movie, Sandhu calls Baahubali 2 a “marvel” comparable to the best of Hollywood. In the small review published on his blog he oohs and aahs about everything from the grandiose sets to the VFX, sound, edit and cinematography. There is a special mention in the review for the “beyond fantastic” screenplay of the review, and of course “mindblowing” story, screenplay, dialogues, music and screenplay.

Exclusive First Detail Review of #Baahubali2 from UAE Censor Board ! All Time Blockbuster ! ☆☆☆☆☆ 5*/5* ! http://t.co/VsUWPXCZv8 — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) 26 April 2017

Baahubali 2 is releasing in most Gulf countries on Thursday, a day before India.

Sandhu lauds the director for attempting something of this scale, daring to dream big and achieving it. He says the movie might be a blockbuster today, but will clearly be remembered as a classic in the coming years. In one of the tweets he also mentions that the movie got a standing ovation at the UAE Censor Board.

#Baahubali2 got Standing Ovation at UAE Censor Board ! Proud Moments for India ! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏 ☆☆☆☆☆ — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) April 26, 2017

Sandhu has done many other “first reviews” before owing to his geographic location.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 11:36 pm

