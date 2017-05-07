As Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1000 crores, Prabhas writes an emotional note for fans and SS Rajamouli: Thanks for believing in me

Prabhas thanks SS Rajamouli and his dedicated fans for success of Baahubali. Prabhas thanks SS Rajamouli and his dedicated fans for success of Baahubali.

Baahubali 2 is breaking records, and this, of course, calls for a huge celebration, not only for the filmmakers but also for its actors who are receiving immense love of the audience. Baahubali: The Conclusion has become the first Indian film to cross the benchmark of Rs 1000 crore at international box office and to mark the same, Prabhas shared an emotional post for his fans and his director Rajamouli who gave him once in a lifetime character – Baahubali.

The 37-year-old actor wrote, “To All My Fans , a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you’ll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything. The journey of Baahubali has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lots of love back to you all.”

Prabhas ended the post with some emotional words for SS Rajamouli, “A big thank you to SS Rajamouli sir for believing in me to carry his huge vision to the masses, giving me a once-in-a-lifetime character of Baahubali and making the entire journey so special.”

The actor has become a global star. While the film has become a storm across the globe, Prabhas too has been enjoying a craze among Indian as well as international fans. He went on to become the first ever South Indian actor to have a wax statue at Madam Tussauds in Bangkok, even before biggies like Rajinikanth and Mohanlal could get one.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has become the biggest celebration breaking the barrier within Indian film industry, and taking India at the global level in terms of filmmaking. As the movie ended its second weekend run, it has crossed a business of Rs 1000 crores (gross) globally. Trade analyst Ramesh bala tweeted, “With ₹ 800+ Cr in India and ₹ 200+ Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do ₹ 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. 👏👏 #1000croreBaahubali.”

