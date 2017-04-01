Baahubali 2: Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran’s take on the film’s pre-booking has left us ‘stumped’

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran’s tweet about Baahubali 2 has left his fans wondering if he is a fan. Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran’s tweet about Baahubali 2 has left his fans wondering if he is a fan.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the most expected film of the year and it has left fans waiting eagerly for the release. And among the massive fanbase of the franchise, cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran too seems to be looking forward to the movie. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles, the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning directed by SS Rajamouli has us looking forward to April 28 with enthusiasm. To keep the buzz around Baahubali 2, its makers are re-releasing the prequel on April 7 for fans who missed it the first time around. All this is only making things look brighter for the second film in the franchise.

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran, who has taken a break from the game due to athletic pubalgia, has joined the Baahubali follower community and posted something about the same. He said, “Ppl buying first day tickets for Bahubali 2 will get to watch both the parts, just cos the Kattapa mystery will take longer to be solved.👏”

Ppl buying first day tickets for Bahubali 2 will get to watch both the parts, just cos the Kattapa mystery will take longer to be solved.👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) April 1, 2017

This tweet ended up getting hundreds of replies as fans asked him if he was going to watch the film. Some even asked him if he knew the secret behind the billion dollar question – “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” It is highly unlikely that the sportsman knows anything, but for the uninitiated, the tweet was most on the lines of Ashwin’s witty side taking control of his Twitter account on April Fool’s Day.

The man has been known to catch movies on the big screen and was even trolled by his wife for missing diaper duty when he tweeted about a movie quite some time back. So, now that he is off the pitch for sometime, will he make time for the biggest release of the year? Or will the April Fool’s day status be as far as the cricketer goes?

