Baahubali 2: Clips of SS Rajamouli film’s Telugu version leaked as film’s opening breaks Furious 8 record

Baahubali 2: Clips of Baahubali The Conclusion’s Telugu version has been leaked online. The film will release on April 28 amid fan frenzy. Baahubali 2: Clips of Baahubali The Conclusion’s Telugu version has been leaked online. The film will release on April 28 amid fan frenzy.

Baahubali: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati is considered to be the biggest film in the Indian film industry. While the entire country is gearing up for the release of this film, the makers having been facing one issue after another. Initially, one of the war scenes was leaked from the edit table, then we had audiences in Karnataka opposing the release of the film, and recently, clips of the Telugu movie has gone viral online.

While many centres have already announced that the opening day shows are houseful, this comes as a huge surprise for the audience. The movie is yet to be screened in any of the centres, and has so far been viewed only by various film certification committees of different countries. The producer of the film, Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter to confirm the same and said, “Except for screening to various “censor boards” in different countries, there have been no screenings of @BaahubaliMovie 2 till now anywhere.”

Except for screening to various “censor boards” in different countries, there have been no screenings of @BaahubaliMovie 2 till now anywhere — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) April 26, 2017

The source of the leak has not been nabbed so far. Filmmakers and audience alike are not happy with this, as people have been waiting to see this film for 2 years now. Especially down south, fans of actor Prabhas have gone to the extent of standing in queues to watch the film first-day first show (FDFS).

All this aside, the audience in Chennai and Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu seem to want to catch the FDFS of the film, as booking sites of various cineplexes have crashed. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

In a video shared by a fan, one can see the kind of craze and excitement this SS Rajamouli’s film has caused among people. The video is from Hyderabad where people are standing in long queues since early morning. Now, that’s what we call fan a frenzy. The situation is not different in other states of India. Most of the shows for the first weekend in multiplexes have already gone house full.

By 7 am today, at @PrasadsMultiplx, a long line of people waiting to buy tickets for #baahubali2 #BaahubaliTheConclusion

Some craze this… pic.twitter.com/nJ01zqIbKg — Pranita Jonnalagedda (@PranitaRavi) April 26, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s team was in Dubai for the last promotional schedule of the film. Gulshan, trade analyst from UAE, said that almost one lakh tickets have already been pre-booked by fans in UAE, which records for the highest ever. In fact, it has also crossed the record of Fast and Furious’s eighth installment in the country.

Also read | Baahubali 2: Not just why Kattappa killed Baahubali, here are 6 unanswered questions from Baahubali 1

So, going by this number, the film is being estimated to cross the opening weekend record of Furious 8. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, Furious had recorded the whopping gross amount of $532.5 million by the end of their first weekend. Indian trade analysts say that Baahubali would be able to break that record, provided the film is having a grand release at 9000+ screens across the globe.

meanwhile, there was news that advance booking of Baahubali 2 was halted at many places as censor certificate was yet to arrive. Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani told HT, “We are glad to report that the rule of ‘no advance booking until censor certification’ is being diligently applied by theatre exhibitors. Although the demand at the advance booking counters for Baahubali 2 is bigger than for any other Indian film in the last ten years, the exhibitors, barring one, remained closed until Tuesday morning. The message has gone out loud and clear. No censor certificate , no advance booking. However, let me add that we were not responsible for the delay. We received the Telugu version of Baahubali 2 on Thursday afternoon and certified it on Friday. The other two versions in Hindi and Telugu were submitted over the weekend and we certified them on Monday with a ‘UA and no cuts.”

Baahubali 2 will also be released in the IMAX format, becoming the third film after Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3 and Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang. The film that stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Satyaraj and Tamanaah among others is scheduled for April 28 worldwide release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 3:47 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd