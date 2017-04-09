Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film to get a big release in Australia

Baahubali: The Conclusion is to be released over 6500 screens in India. Baahubali: The Conclusion is to be released over 6500 screens in India.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion is being touted as one of the biggest releases this year, and adding to it Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film will be screened in over 35 screens in Australia. The trade analyst, in a series of tweets, wrote that the Hindi version of the film will have a wide release in New Zealand and Fiji.

Taran wrote, “Forum Films [Pritesh Raniga] announces expansion… Will distribute films in Australia, starting with #Baahubali2 [Hindi version]. #Baahubali2 [Hindi version] will have a very wide release in Australia: 35+ screens.”

He continued, “Wide release in New Zealand and Fiji too. #Baahubali2 [Hindi version] New Zealand will open at 18 locations, while the much-awaited film will release at 6 screens in Fiji Islands. Pritesh Raniga is already a big name in distribution in NZ and Fiji. With Australia, he’s truly grown as a distributor. Congrats Pritesh!” Even in India, the film is being released in over 6500 screens, making it the biggest opening ever in the history of India cinema.

The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, and each of the versions has been bankrolled by the biggest producers of the respective industries. While Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing its Hindi release, Arka Media Works is looking after the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The film, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty, will release on April 28.

