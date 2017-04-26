Baahubali 2 new posters: Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, Anushka Shetty as Devasena look regal, see pics

Baahubali 2: Just before the release of the film, the makers excite the audience with a new look of their lead actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Baahubali 2: Just before the release of the film, the makers excite the audience with a new look of their lead actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Baahubali : The Conclusion, or Baahubali 2, is just two days away from release and fan frenzy is at an all time high. SS Rajamouli’s vision and the dedication of the cast — led by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj — has ensured that Baahubali has become India’s foremost franchise. As the film’s makers released two new posters of the film, we got to see Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubali and Anushka’s Devasena in their regal avatars.

Sharing Prabhas’ look, the official Twitter handle of Baahubali wrote, “Amarendra Baahubali Arriving in 3 Days … #Baahubali2.” Prabhas is essaying the roles of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the film and the actor has time and again said that he feels closer to the character of Amarendra, the fearless and loyal king of Mahishmati. A day before, Rajamouli released the video promo of Saahore, a song in the film that shows the character in all his regalia. Crooned by Daler Mehndi along with MM Keeravaani and Mounima, the video promo also gave a peep into what we can expect from the film in terms of spectacle.

Anushka as Devasena will also be seen as a princess, a far cry from the shackled prisoner of Rana’s Bhallaladeva. “Be ready to witness the princess of Kuntala, Devasena in 2 days! #Baahubali2,” the official handle said. Baahubali 2 will see Devasena as a skilled and beautiful warrior who entrances both Bhallaladeva and Baahubali.

Also read | Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer to release in Tamil Nadu as producers resolve financial issues

As the love interest of Baahubali, Anushka will be seen romancing him as well as doing stunt sequences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd