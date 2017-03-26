Baahubali 2 new poster: Prabhas as Sivudu is war ready, and so are we. See pic

Baahubali: The Conclusion- Get Ready for never before war experience. Baahubali: The Conclusion- Get Ready for never before war experience.

After releasing a breathtaking trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion, its makers have unveiled another poster, giving us a glimpse into the valour of Sivudu as Mahendra Baahubali. In the poster we see Sivudu, played by Prabhas, climbing the trunk of a tree, getting ready to plan an attack in the war around him. Well, while Sivudu seems to be all geared up for a great fight just like his father Amarendra Baahubali, we are no less eagerly waiting to watch a never-before-like experience in the theatres. Director SS Rajamouli had spoken about how massive the fight sequences in the film are going to be and fans definitely expect the thrill to be a notch higher in comparison to its prequel, Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015.

#Baahubali2 to Release in nearly 250 -300 screens in Tamil & Malayalam in Kerala 4 the May -Day Weekend on April 28 via @gumediacompany pic.twitter.com/GpMUWZPVZS — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 26, 2017

The film, which is scheduled to open on April 28, will have a massive release on 6500 screens across the nation. This is being daunted as the biggest release in the history of Indian cinema. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai wrote, #Baahubali2 to Release in nearly 250 -300 screens in Tamil & Malayalam in Kerala 4 the May -Day Weekend on April 28 via @gumediacompany.” The filmmakers are also set to host a pre-release event in Hyderabad today, giving the film’s release, a perfect build-up. The audio will also be launched at the huge event.

Watch the trailer:

SS Rajamouli had announced that the film will be shot in the IMAX format. Sharing his excitement on his social media account Rajamouli wrote, “very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali.”

Well, we can totally vouch for the fact that this film, just like its earlier instalment, would break box office records. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, the film will hit the screens in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

