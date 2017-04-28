Baahubali 2 morning shows cancelled in Tamil Nadu due to financial issues

Baahubali 2 has released today at more than 6500 screens across the nation. Baahubali 2 has released today at more than 6500 screens across the nation.

Baahubali fans in Tamil Nadu are in for disappointment because the first day first show of the magnum opus has been cancelled in the state due to a financial issue between the producers and the makers. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “#Baahubali2 shows yet to start in TamilNadu, as the financial settlement between #KProductions and producer’s yet to be settled.”

The shows were supposed to happen as early as 6 am and the fans had already started queuing up. But it seems they have to wait for a bit longer. Baahubali The Conclusion has been facing hurdles right before the release. At first, Satyaraj aka Kattappa’s statement in Karnataka did not go down well with the audiences and hence, there were concerns if the film would make it to the theatres. Later, due to Vinod Khanna passing away, the grand premier in Mumbai was cancelled.

In fact, even press shows were rearranged. Till now, Baahubali fans in UAE only have been able to watch the film and share their opinion. If we go by a few reactions, the film is all that we expect out of it. The film premiered at Dubai and has garnered a great response. Sreedhar Pillai wrote, “#Baahubali2 #Dubai premier shows starts. Very, Very good reports coming in at Interval. Excellent title cards.”

Also read | Baahubali 2 movie review: Prabhas is the strength of Baahubali The Conclusion (No Spoilers)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali The Conclusion is one of the biggest films to release this year. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd