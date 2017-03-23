Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film creates yet another record, to release on maximum number of screens ever

Baahubali: The Conclusion would trace the history of Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion would trace the history of Amarendra Baahubali.

After breaking the record of being the most viewed trailer, Baahubali 2 is heading to become a film to get the biggest release ever. Yes, the film will release across 6500 screens, which makes it the first film ever to have such a massive release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 will release in 6,500 Screens in India… Highest ever for any movie in India.” The trailer of the film recorded the highest number of views on YouTube touching 100 million and counting. This marks the first success for the film since in the history of Indian cinema, only popular songs have been able to generate this kind of numbers. So, just the glimpse of SS Rajamouli’s film has broken the internet in a massive way. Now, going by it, we can assume that even 6500 screens would clearly go houseful.

Talking about the success of the trailer, in an interview with IANS, Vamsi Atluri, the editor of the trailer, revealed that this particular one was chosen out of 25 different cuts. “It’s so satisfying to see this kind of response which I never imagined. More than the pressure of working on the trailer of India’s biggest motion picture (yet), I was very anxious to know how audiences will receive it.”

Baahubali: The Conclusion, also referred to as Baahubali 2, stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tammanaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The trailer of the sequel promises never-seen-before kind of experience in the theatre, which also gives us an assurance that the filmmaker would keep us enticed at the theatres too.

Watch Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer:

The film will be showcased in IMAX format too. Rajamouli tweeted, “very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali..” Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is slated for worldwide release on April 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

While filmmaker Karan Johar is releasing the Hindi version via Dharma Productions, the Malayalam version will be released by Global United Media.

