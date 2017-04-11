Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film to be 3 hrs long. Will it keep the audience glued to their seats? 

Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer film will release on April 28. Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer film will release on April 28.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion, is being touted as the biggest film of the year, not just in terms of its scale, budget, ensemble and visual effects, but even in the terms of its running time. The film is supposedly 2 hours 50 minutes long, almost 3 hours. In an interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the director opened up about the final product. The first film in the series – Baahubali: The Beginning was 2 hours 38 minutes long.

While fans were already excited about the film, after getting to know its running time, the only thought that comes to mind is whether the film will manage to keep the audience glued to their seats this long. These days, filmmakers prefer to keep their movies short and simple. Indian films are going the Hollywood way in terms of filmmaking and treatment and hence, a lot of them even stick to the 90 or 120 minutes format. At times, a few films lose audiences’ interest right in the middle, due to weak script and sloppy screenplay. We even see viewers walking out of the theatres due to boredom. So, amid all this, will Baahubali 2 manage to have a smooth run at the theatres?

If seen closely, Baahubali 2 has nothing to lose in terms of trade. Akshaye Rathi in conversation with indianexpress.com said, “The film has earned around Rs 80 crore from satellite and music sales. Baahubali 2 is expected to do well in north India and is expected to collect around Rs 200 crore from this region. The theatrical rights of the film in the north region have been sold for Rs 65 crore.” He said the film would break opening weekend records in India and might earn up to Rs 150 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the theatrical rights of Baahubali: The Conclusion, in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been sold for Rs 130 crore and Rs 45 crore respectively. The theatrical rights in Kerala have gone for Rs 8 crore, revealed a source close to the project.

Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, will release on April 28.

