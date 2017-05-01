Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas was penniless? SS Rajamouli spills the beans. Watch video

Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli share his relationship with Prabhas. Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli share his relationship with Prabhas.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is on the way to create unbeatable records to become the highest-grossing film ever in the history of Indian cinema. But there was a time when Baahubali aka Prabhas was worried about earning money. He had not got his due payments for Baahubali and as he had not signed anything else for five long years, his pockets were almost empty. Often we have heard SS Rajamouli being emotional about the actor and saying that Baahubali has happened solely because of Prabhas’ dedication but we wouldn’t have believed or got to know about what happened until we came across this interview of SS Rajamouli in which he bares his heart about Prabhas and the kind of person he is. This would definitely make you fall in love with him all over all.

“Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali. He instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give,” said the director.

“There was a time when he was stressed for money. Producers flooded his house with offers, cash and cheques and sometimes even without asking anything in return. He got scared, called me up and asked what should he do. I told him to get an affidavit done with a statement that this money does not have to do anything with your work. But he denied saying how will he give back this large amount of money if the people ever come back. He had the offer to do an advertisement worth Rs 10 crore. But he refused that too. Prabhas does not know how to lie but he would not even hurt your sentiments for no reason. He does not like to see people hurt,” continued Rajamouli.

While talking about Prabhas, Rajamouli also revealed that the actor is one of the laziest people one would come across. “On sets, he is extremely hardworking and a workaholic and somebody who wants perfection but off-screen in his life, he is extremely lethargic, you would not believe how lazy he is. For example, we were at the Mumbai airport post our press meet after the trailer launch. Shobu (producer) told him that we just have half an hour to check in and take the flight. In response, Prabhas said, ‘I will tell you when to go. If you want to do hard work, go with SS Rajamouli. If you want to relax and chill, come with me.” We all sat together but I left because I cannot take that tension. But then when I was in flight, in the queue to get in, Prabhas came and said, ‘I told you there will be queues.”

