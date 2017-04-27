Baahubali 2 actor Anushka Shetty: SS Rajamouli gave me whole arc of a woman’s life

Anushka Shetty would be seen portraying the younger Devsena in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Anushka Shetty would be seen portraying the younger Devsena in Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Before the release of the magnum opus Baahubali The Conclusion, Anushka Shetty credits SS Rajamouli for being able to bring out such a larger than life cinematic experiences not only for audiences but the actors and the industry too. Talking about her role in the film, the actor, who essays the role of Devasena, says that director Rajamouli has given her a whole arc of a woman’s life in this film.

During an interview to Rajeev Masand, she said that people rarely get to play a character who transforms from a young person to an old lady, read a statement from the channel.

“I feel Rajamouli has given me a whole arc of a woman’s life… from being a young girl to a woman, a mother… it’s beautiful,” Anushka said. She expressed how she has always been in love with the fairytales, and how Baahubali has completed her wish to be a part of one. But Anushka, also known as Sweety in the South Industry, agrees to the fact that post-Baahubali, not just her but every person who has been associated with the project for five long years, would feel a huge void in their lives.

Asked about why Katappa killed Baahubali, Anushka said it would be unfair to let out the answer to the million-dollar question before the movie releases on Friday.

“It would be unfair only to let out the why… the way the story has been scripted, the screenplay and how it’s been shot has such lovely moments. The emotions and all are so much deeper. Even those of us who have worked on it are looking forward to watch the magic on screen,” she said.

While in the first part we saw Anushka in an extreme de-glam avatar as a mother to Prabhas, in the upcoming instalment, we see the leading lady playing a young charming woman who is in love with Amarandra Baahubali. Talking about the switch, she said, “I and Prabhas always pull each others leg whenever we have time. If he messes up with me, I tell him ‘I am your mother, behave properly’. In the beginning, it was weird for both of us because we started off shooting the younger parts first. But when the filmmaker decided to make it two parts, we had to shot the older scenes too.”

Anushka says initially such roles do feel awkward but “it becomes easier when you have a director like Rajamouli, who is so clear about what he wants and he guides you through it”.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 9:40 am

