Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda thanks Karnataka for Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty

Actor Vijay Deverakonda unveils Chamak music album Actor Vijay Deverakonda unveils Chamak music album

Tollywood’s up-and-coming actor Vijay Deverakonda was in Bengaluru on Monday to launch the audio of Kannada star Ganesh’s upcoming film Chamak. He said at a time when he was arrogant about the fact his first solo film Pelli Choopulu ran for 100 days in theaters, he googled Ganesh. “My first film as a hero ran for 100 days. As a very arrogant and a proud 100-day film guy, I was googling Golden Star Ganesh and his film ran for bloody 860 days. What the….? Like which film runs for 800 days,” the Arjun Reddy actor said.

Vijay was referring to Ganesh’s Mungaru Male that came out in 2006. The romantic drama put Ganesh, who at the time was struggling to find a foothold in the industry as an actor, in the big league of Kannada cinema.

He also appreciated that Karnataka has produced some of the biggest cricket and movie stars India. “As a kid for me Karnataka means Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad. We all love Karnataka because 40 percent of Indian cricket team players were from Karnataka. We wouldn’t have Rahul Dravid and many fast bowlers without this state. That is our first love for Karnataka,” he said.

When I started watching films, I realised Rajinikanth is from Karnataka. Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) is from here,” he said. “In Telugu, our Anushka Shetty, who is a superstar, is from Karnataka. So you have given India so many actors, actresses and cricketers. And now you have given Rashmika Mandanna to the Telugu film industry.”

Rashmika, who is playing the female lead role in Chamak, will also be making her debut in Telugu opposite Vijay in an untitled flick, which will be directed by Parasuram.

Vijay also said he has been following Kannada films. “When I see recent films in Kannada, I feel energetic because of content and style. I recently saw Shivanna’s (Shivrajkumar) Mufti film trailer. And I was like I wanna do a gangster film like Mufti,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda also added he was very impressed with Chamak teaser, while also praising director Suni. “When I was starting out as an actor, I heard about director Suni. People used to discuss his film (Simple Agi Ondh Love Story) in Hyderabad after it became a big hit back then itself,” he recalled.

He also thanked people in Bengaluru for their support for Telugu movies. And wished the filmmakers of Chamak a great success.

Billed as the romantic comedy, Chamak is gearing up for release on December 29. The film also stars Sadhu Kokila, Girish and has music by composer Judah Sandy.

