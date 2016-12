AR Rahman to score music for Vijay-Atlee film

A R Rahman on board Vijay’s next Tamil outing A R Rahman on board Vijay’s next Tamil outing

Double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has finally given his consent to be part of Vijay’s yet-untitled next Tamil outing, to be directed by Atlee. The project will roll from March next year. Although Rahman has agreed in principal, he’s yet to sign on the dotted line.

“The makers are waiting to make the official announcement once he signs, which might take a few more days. However, Rahman, verbally, has agreed to be part of the project,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

While the genre of the film still remains a mystery, it has to be seen whether it will be shot in the US as speculated so far. “The film won’t be completely shot abroad. Atlee has plans to shoot a few scenes either in the US or in Europe. He hasn’t decided where to shoot yet, and this process could easily take a few more weeks,” the source said, confirming that the film’s shoot might commence from February or March next year.

Sri Thenandal Films will be bankrolling this project, which is rumoured to also feature Vadivelu and Mottai Rajendran in supporting roles. Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are slugging it out for the role of female protagonist.

The film tentatively called Vijay 61, is the second collaboration of Vijay and Atlee. The actor-director duo has delivered Kollywood’s biggest money-spinner in 2016, Theri. Although, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans, it went to collect about Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.

