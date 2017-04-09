Latest News

Transgenders becoming reality: Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen's Sonata will also include a transgender character in the English drama to enhance the visibility of the marginalised.

Actress-filmmaker Aparna Sen who helms and stars in the forthcoming film Sonata said she included a transgender character in the English drama to enhance the visibility of the marginalised.

“I felt, apart from friendship, the film was exploring many aspects of the ‘feminine’. I wanted to broaden that spectrum, include a person from different economic strata and include a transgender female because transgenders are becoming a reality,” she said here at a discussion on Text in Context.

Sonata is an adaption of the eponymous play by playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar. It will hit the screens on April 21.

The English drama is a psychological exploration of three unmarried women facing a mid-life crisis. It stars Lilette Dubey, Sen and Shabana Azmi.

Aparna Sen said the marginalised sections of society are “completely invisible”.

“There was a time when I started including a challenged person in almost all my films because of only one reason… because we have made them completely invisible and people have had no exposure to them. So I don’t want to make them invisible. Let there be this transgender girl who is a friend of ours. So that’s the reason I included a transgender character,” she added.

Sonata is a film based on Mahesh Elkunchwar’s play, and explores the complexities and isolation the three women experience in the backdrop of a modern day life. They have a different kind of mindset, yet despite their differences, they manage to cherish each other’s company.

 

 

