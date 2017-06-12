Anushka Shetty video songs: Tamil and Telugu songs of the beautiful actress from Baahubali 2, Size Zero, Singam, Vaanam, Billa

Anushka Shetty has worked in over 40 films in the south Indian film industry. Anushka Shetty has worked in over 40 films in the south Indian film industry.

Anushka Shetty rose to popularity throughout the country after her role in Baahubali 2 as Devasena. The actor, however, is a star down south and has been the leading lady of more than 40 films. She has starred in films with stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Prabhas, R. Madhavan, Suriya, Vikram, Nagarjuna, N. Balakrishna and more. She was probably the first of the stars to have been able to churn out a hit without a male superstar cast in the film with Arundhati in 2009.

She started her career in 2005, and has worked with ace directors in Tamil and Telugu industries. The star has also performed in some interesting roles including one in which she portrayed the character of an obese girl, who ends up eating every time she is faced with a problem. She in fact gained a lot of weight for her role in this movie, which dealt with the obsession the country has with being slim and slender.

From debut movie Super to her recent block buster Baahubali 2, the actor who is lovingly adressed as ‘Sweety’ by everyone in the industry has won the hearts of many. She has done quite a few women-centric films, including the one she is currently working on titled Bhagamati. The actor has won the much respected Nandi Special Jury Award, and Filmfare awards for her performance. When it comes to music that makes one groove, she has been a part of a number of songs that has gone on to become chartbusters.

Check out some songs of Anushka Shetty |

Hamsa Naava – Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

Size Sexy – Size Zero (Telugu)

Vizhigalil Oru – Deiva Thiirumagal (Tamil)

No Money No Honey – Vaanam (Tamil)

Kaadhal Vandhale – Singam (Tamil)

Bommali – Billa (Telugu)

En Uchi Manda – Vettaikaran (Tamil)

We are waiting to see what she is up to next!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd