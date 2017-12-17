Anjaniputra: Puneeth Rajkumar is happy to finally share screen space with Ramya Krishnan

Anjaniputra is the first time Puneeth Rajkumar will share screen space with Ramya Krishnan. Anjaniputra is the first time Puneeth Rajkumar will share screen space with Ramya Krishnan.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is currently busy with his film and television commitments, besides promoting his upcoming film Anjaniputra, which is hitting the screens this week.

Puneeth is very excited and happy about this film, which is the remake of Tamil film Poojai. One of the reasons was that for the first time he has shared the screen space with actor Ramya Krishnan.

“I have been a fan of Ramya Krishnan all my life and finally, I was able to act with her in this film,” Puneeth told indianexpress.com.

“I made her acquaintance while making this film. For some reasons, we were not able to meet each other for a long time. In fact, once when I went to her shooting location in Hyderabad to meet her, she had gone by the time I reached. And when she came to meet me, I was not available. And we ended up meeting at Anjaniputra sets,” he added.

Anjaniputra is directed by A. Harsha, who has given two blockbusters with Puneeth’s elder superstar brother Shivrajkumar in the past. The hit commercial filmmaker suggested that he did not think twice when Puneeth asked him to direct this film.

“Yes, this is a remake. Except for the basic premise, this film has nothing in similar to the original Tamil film. We have changed the pattern, screenplay, style of this film. When Puneeth sir saw my script, he felt it completely looked like a new film,” Harsha said.

Anjaniputra also marks Puneeth’s venture into the music market. He launched his own music label PRK Audio, which has the music rights of this film.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and also stars P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Mukesh Tiwari among others. It has music by composer Ravi Basrur, whose work Harsha described as the “best thing” of Anjaniputra

Censored with a U/A certificate, Anjaniputra is set to open in theaters across Karnataka on December 21.

