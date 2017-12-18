Anjaniputra director Harsha says only whistles, claps from audience matter to him

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjaniputra will release this Thursday Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjaniputra will release this Thursday

Kannada film choreographer-turned-director A Harsha was under immense pressure on Sunday as the release date of his upcoming film Anjaniputra was drawing close. The censoring of the action film, starring Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role, was delayed due to some procedural reasons. He appeared restless while talking to indianexpress.com even as the censor board has passed his film with U/A certificate without any cuts. “I’m very, very tense because of the last minute censoring,” he said in Bengaluru.

With just three days left for his film to open in cinemas across Karnataka, a team of technicians were still working on the post-production of the film in a Hyderabad studio giving the final touch. “Only last evening, the film completed the censor formalities. And still, the final work on the film is happening in Hyderabad,” he said.

“Our film was in the queue (at the censor board) for about 40 days. And I did not want to miss the release date on Thursday because it is the beginning of the holiday season,” said Harsha, who was also set to fly down to Hyderabad to oversee the final stretch of the post-production.

Besides the release day jitters, Harsha was feeling gratitude for Anjaniputra, in which he has directed Puneeth for the first time. “I’m very lucky and happy that I got the opportunity to work with Puneeth, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishnan, P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Mukesh Tiwari in this film. I’m very happy with the output and the music as well,” he said.

“The best thing in Anjaniputra is my composer Ravi Basrur. He is like a gift to me,” he added.

Harsha is not usually inclined towards directing remake films. But, he did not think twice when Puneeth offered him Anjaniputra, which is the remake of Tamil film Poojai.

“Yes, this is a remake. Except for the basic premise, this film has nothing in similar to the original Tamil film. We have changed the pattern, screenplay, style of this film. When Puneeth sir saw my script, he felt it completely looked like a new film,” Harsha said.

He is also unapologetic about being a commercial film director, and has no plans to experiment with his films. “The audience comes to watch a film for entertainment. And my policy is just to entertain them. Whistle, claps, laughter and a bit of emotion, are the things I keep in mind while making my movies,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd