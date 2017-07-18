Anando Brahma: Taapsee Pannu reveals what’s different in this horror comedy. Watch video

Taapsee Pannu is all busy with her upcoming big project – David Dhawan’s directorial Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu is all busy with her upcoming big project – David Dhawan’s directorial Judwaa 2.

After The Ghazi Attack, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next Telugu film, Anando Brahma, which is a horror comedy. The actress had debuted in this genre with Ganga, which released in 2015 and it did fairly well. But after she signed Anando Brahma, Taapsee has been constantly tackling one question, ‘Why another horror comedy?’ As an answer to the same, Taapsee posted a video on her Instagram in which she is seen asking the director about the difference between Anando Brahma and other horror comedies. In an answer to her question, the director explained the difference.

Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Shakalaka Shankar, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and others in pivotal roles. Anando Brahma will release on August 18 and the trailer of the film will land on your screens on July 19. Another horror comedy that will release soon is Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film also marks Seerat Kapoor in Telugu film industry.

Post her Telugu film, Taapsee will be seen in Judwaa 2. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan. Judwaa 2 is sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Talking about the film, in an interview to BollywoodHungama.com, Taapsee said that after Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, Judwaa 2 has got an authenticity to it.

Taapsee Pannu recently won Women of The Year award at IIFA 2017, which took place in New York.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd