Amala Paul, Deepika Padukone slammed by editor Lenin during Padmavati meet

In an event organised to support the film Padmavati, National-award winning editor Lenin publicly shamed actor Amala Paul for her sensual role in Thiruttu Payale 2. Amala was embroiled in controversy after a sensual poster was released, where she was wearing a saree that showed her navel. After suggesting that Padmavati can be premiered at the Chennai International Film Festival as films there don’t require censorship, the technician took off on a tangent hitting out at media for giving unnecessary attention to actresses and actors, referring to Amala Paul. In an interview the actor had given during the run-up to Thiruttu Payale 2’s release, she had said that she didn’t understand that her navel would become a point of discussion. Citing Amala, he said, “She’s speaking about the navel. With CG, we can go even further inside and show everything. Chee.”

Further speaking about Amala’s interview, he said “She says ‘Bobby Simhaa used to get jitters when he acted in romantic scenes with me. I have always had the upper hand.’ What does she mean by upper hand, who would be on top?”. He added, “Padukone’s father has asked her get out himself,” saying that actors are not dignified in what they do. The video clip from the press meet has gone viral on social media with severe criticism for the technician’s comments.

This is not the first time a female actor has been shamed at an public event. Earlier, Solo actor Sai Dhanshika was reduced to tears on stage by T Rajendran after she forgot to mention his name on stage. The incident led to garnering waves of support for Dhanshika as other actors on stage apologised for not backing her at the moment.

