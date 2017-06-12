Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan was the star of Duvvada Jaggannadham music launch. See pics, video

Allu Arjun shares an adorable picture of his son Ayaan on his Twitter account. Allu Arjun shares an adorable picture of his son Ayaan on his Twitter account.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan was one of the star attractions of the Duvvada Jagannadham audio release that was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. The music CD of the album was unveiled by the actor’s son and the grandson of filmmaker Dil Raju. Junior Allu has, indeed, inherited one or two things about stardom from the Megastar family. He stole the limelight at the stage by the way he carried himself in front of the audience at the event. So much so, Allu himself was taken by surprise.

“I have to admit this gesture of Ayaan Surprised me (sic),” Allu wrote on his Twitter page while sharing a picture from the event, where we can see the actor admiring his son’s behaviour on the stage. As soon as the audio was unveiled, Ayaan raised his joined palms to loud cheers from the fans, surprising his star father and other celebrity guests on the stage. Allu’s family, including his father Allu Aravind, wife Sneha Reddy, his 7-month-old daughter Allu Arha were all in attendance at the event.

Till now, fans have seen only Megastar Chiranjeevi and other top notch actors of the south industry doing this gesture. Ayaan’s pose left Allu Arjun surprises and Allu Arvind, father of Arjun and a film producer, laughing. The picture capturing this moment is going viral. People are retweeting the picture and comparing it to the moment when Allu Arjun would make the same gesture to greet the audience and express his gratitude towards them.

Ayaan turned three in April and his father took time off Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ shooting schedule to celebrate his birthday in Goa. The pictures from the family’s Goa trip had gone viral on the internet. Like his father, Ayaan is also seemingly all set to make his debut as a child actor soon.

Check out some more pictures from Duvvada Jaggannadham’s music launch:

As far as the music of the actor’s upcoming film is concerned, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the songs have all that it needs to make an album a chart-buster. However, DSP was missing from the audio launch. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore among others in important roles. It is directed by Harish Shankar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

