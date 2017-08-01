Allu Arjun shares a picture perfect moment with his daughter Arha, makes his fans go aww

Allu Arjun shares a cute picture of him with his daughter. Allu Arjun shares a cute picture of him with his daughter.

Stylish star Allu Arjun on Monday grabbed eyeballs of his fans yet again but this time for a different reason. The actor shared an adorable picture with his eight-month-old daughter Arha on his Twitter account, and we are sure the picture will leave a smile on your face. In the picture, Bunny is all smiles and little Arha is also enjoying his company to the fullest. While Arjun stays busy due to his work schedule, it seems he makes the most of his time with kids, and the smile on Arha and Arjun’s face says it all.

Earlier, his son Allu Ayaan stole millions of hearts when he made his appearance at the music launch of Allu Arjun’s recent release Duvvada Jaggannadham. What surprised everyone was the fact that the little one has already started to get the nuances of being a star. As he was about to leave the stage, he waved and thanked the audiences just like how Allu Arjun does. Even the star himself was surprised. “I have to admit this gesture of Ayaan Surprised me (sic),” Allu wrote on his Twitter page while sharing a picture from the event.

Allu, who has taken a short break from his busy schedule, would be back to shoot for his next, Naa Peru Surya. While the title has already garnered enough attention, the tagline, Naa Illu India, has left people guessing about the storyline.

Allu’s last release Duvvada Jaggannadham was a hit. In fact, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s film Tubelight, which is a first for any Telugu film till now.

Actor Anu Emmanuel has been finalised as the leading lady of Naa Peru Surya. Seen in Telugu films such as Majnu and Kittu Unnadu Jagartha, this is for the first time that Anu would be teaming up with Allu Arjun.

The film will also mark the debut of screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi as a director. He has earlier written stories for successful movies like Kick, Race Gurram, Yevadu and Temper.

