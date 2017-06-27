2.0: Akshay Kumar to play an alien in this Rajinikanth film?

Akshay Kumar is playing a villain in this Rajinikanth film. His look was revealed during the official announcement of the film. Akshay Kumar is playing a villain in this Rajinikanth film. His look was revealed during the official announcement of the film.

Akshay Kumar’s look from the much-awaited Rajinikanth’s film, 2.0, had instantly made him the talk of the town. A lot of speculations about his character are doing the rounds. While some say his name in the film is Mr Crow, speculations are rife that Akshay would play an alien instead. A source close to Bollywoodlife.com has reported that Akshay would play an alien hence the tagline of the film reads, “The world is not only for humans.”

Apart from Akshay and Rajinikanth, the film stars Amy Jackson, who would be sharing the screen space with both the superstars for the first time. Amy is reportedly playing a robot in the film, which is a remake of 2010 release, Robot.

The film was supposed to release this year, however, due to some reason, the film’s release has been postponed to January 25. However, the makers are going to make sure to keep up the hype around the film. Not only the team would be promoting the film across the globe but also release the audio around Diwali this year.

Raju Mahalingam, Creative Head of Lyca Productions has confirmed that the release of audio will happen in October around Diwali in a grand manner in Dubai. “…(we) will have a grand audio launch in Dubai sometime in October and that’s why we had earlier (made a mention) about a ‘3D Diwali’,” Raju was quoted as saying in a Firstpost report.

Before Enthiran sequel, Akshay is busy with Bollywood projects. He has Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PadMan, Gold and many such projects in loop. He would also work in Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s production venture.

