Akshara Haasan: India needs to become more progressive

Actress Akshara Haasan has said people in India need to become more progressive. The 25-year-old actress, who is geared up for the release of her second Hindi film “Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana,” said the country needs to move ahead with time. “I took up this role because it was challenging. We need to start thinking more progressively as a country. Times are changing; we need to change too and start moving forward. It’s part of evolution,” Akshara told PTI.

Also starring Vivaan Shah and Gurmeet Choudhary, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana is directed by Manish Harishankar. The movie is scheduled to release on April 7. Akshara is also making her Tamil debut with the Siva-directed Vivegam, which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role and Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. The actress said working with Ajith brought a lot of changes in her as a performer.

“I learned a lot from Ajith sir. He is always humble and a thorough gentleman. Working with him is definitely an experience I’ll never forget.” Akshara was talking on the sidelines of IIFA Utsavam award function here. “I’m very excited since IIFA is the first time I’m performing in any kind of award function. I’m really glad I got this opportunity to perform in front of the legends of southern film industries.”

Akshara Hassan also says she gets excited every time she watches the on-screen romance of her parents Kamal Hassan and Sarika in their first outing Raaj Tilak.

“I liked my mom in ‘Parzania’ and my dad in Nayakan and Chachi 420. And I liked both of them together in Raaj Tilak. It was a high point for me to see how my parents fell in love. That’s when their relationship started.

