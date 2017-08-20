Is Hello the title for Akhil Akkineni’s next film? Here’s what Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s clues reveal

Akhil Akkineni’s next film’s poster was leaked online. Akhil Akkineni’s next film’s poster was leaked online.

Akhil Akkineni’s debut film might not have done wonders at the box office but this time, his entire family – Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya including Samantha Ruth Prabhu are doing all that it takes to keep up the hype around his second film. Nagarjuna took to his Twitter account and gave a clue about his son Akhil’s second film’s title. He posted a song’s video from his film Nirnayam, asking his fans to guess the title.

The next clue was dropped by Naga Chaitanya, who shared a video from his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. Going by the clues, we think that the title of Akhil’s film could be ‘Hello’ since both the songs have just this one word in common. But we cannot wait to know what the official title is and if we have guessed it right.

Recently, Akhil Akkineni’s film poster was leaked online. The actor took to his Instagram account and captioned the picture, “Don’t know how n when but it did leak. We have nothing to hide from you:) trust me something bigger and better coming 21st Aug. Stay tuned!!” Even Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote, “So what if it’s already leaked?Here’s the original! something bigger& bettercoming your way 21st aug/give you a clue tomorrow my friends:)”

In the poster, we see the Junior Akkineni throwing some kicks on the one side while romancing his female lead on the other.

So what if it’s already leaked?😊Here’s the original!

something bigger& better💪coming your way 21st aug/give you a clue tomorrow my friends:) pic.twitter.com/NuhKw4i0CW — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 18, 2017

Don’t know how n when but it did leak. We have nothing to hide from you:) trust me something bigger and better coming 21st Aug. Stay tuned!! pic.twitter.com/Y1uSv2vKNR — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 18, 2017

This is not the first time that the first looks of a film has been leaked online. Recently, Jr NTR’s first look from his upcoming film, Jai Lava Kusa also leaked online and went viral. Later, his character Jai’s theme song also made surfaced without any official release.

🤔guess @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s next movie name hidden in this iconic song? Watch out for the 2nd clue by @chay_akkineni & @Samanthaprabhu2 tom😊 pic.twitter.com/LtyWf8H1ju — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 19, 2017

Guess the title for @AkhilAkkineni8 film .. its in the song .. love the title bro ! Can’t wait for everyone to find out pic.twitter.com/MeKWUl6DVq — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is prepping up for the release of his film, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sam and Chay too have their hands full with multiple projects in their kitty.

The film has been directed by Manam fame Vikram Kumar.

