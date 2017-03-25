Ajith is a powerhouse of talent: Kajal Aggarwal

The Siva-directed movie will revolve around the relationship of a husband and wife. It is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The Siva-directed movie will revolve around the relationship of a husband and wife. It is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal says it was great to collaborate with Tamil star Ajith for the first time in Vivegam. “The film has a lovely story and I’m very excited to work with Ajith sir, who is a wonderful person. He is a powerhouse of talent and I’m really happy to be associating with him in this project,” Kajal told PTI. The Siva-directed movie will revolve around the relationship of a husband and wife. It is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

“I play a proper Tamilian girl. The film focuses on the husband-wife relationship and the outcome has been great so far. I’m really happy working with the entire team. I will join the sets for the final leg of the shoot in Bulgaria.” Kajal started the year on a high note with the success of megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu film “Khaidi No 150”.

“It was very nice working with Chiranjeevi gaaru. He’s a legend and it’s a pleasure to have acted opposite him. We had already seen the film in Tamil (‘Kaththi’) and everyone loved Vijay’s performance. So, I was happy to be part of the Telugu remake of this particular film.” The actress completed a decade in the industry and says it has been a huge learning experience.

“It’s been great. It’s been a huge learning experience. There have been ups and downs. I have learned from my mistakes and I’m just trying to improve in every film that I do.” Kajal is also delighted about her different role in director Atlee’s “Vijay 61”, where she will pair up with Tamil star Vijay for the third time in her career. “Atlee is known for penning fabulous role for girls. His actresses have a lot of potential and good character arcs. My role has shaped very well. You will see an extremely different Kajal on screen. It is my third collaboration with Vijay after ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Jilla’,” says Kajal. The actress denied reports that she has signed Tamil director Deekay’s next comedy to rest.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra’s off-screen chemistry is better than their Dishoom song, watch video

“I know Deekay is working on a script. We are good friends. But, I have neither heard the script nor has he approached me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now