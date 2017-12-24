Ajay Devgn announces his first Marathi venture Aapla Manus. Watch Video

Ajay Devgn announces first Marathi venture. Ajay Devgn announces first Marathi venture.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and announced his first Marathi project, Aapla Manus. The actor posted a video in which he talks about his relationship with Maharashtra, its language and culture that grew even more after his marriage with Kajol. In the video, he says, “Greetings, it has been 25 years for me in the industry. Every time new story, new character but the relationship with you (audience) has remained the same. The same way, my relationship with Maharashtra is since my childhood but the relationship and respect grew stronger for the culture and language after getting married to Kajol. For the same reason, Marathi industry has a different status altogether and to connect with the same culture, I am getting my first Marathi venture Aapla Manus, to release on February 9. Give us your best wishes.”

Recently, Ajay also announced his debut television venture, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh. National Film award winner Naman Jain, who won hearts with his acting skills in popular Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Jai Ho and Raanjhanaa, will be making his television debut as Ramkishan (young Swami Ramdev) in this Discovery Jeet’s launch show.

Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh is a scripted biopic series tracing Swami Ramdev’s fascinating and inspirational journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru, business mogul and national icon.

Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “There are huge expectations from this biopic series and we wanted to ensure that somebody who fits the bill perfectly gets to play the role of Ramkishan as the audience will, for the first time, get to know about the early days of Swami Ramdev. Naman Jain is hugely talented for his age and has delivered a captivating performance.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will appear in Raid and Total Dhamaal, which are set to hit the screens in 2018.

