Little Green Fingers

Bhagteya (little Bhagat Singh) is how well-known singer Gurdas Maan addresses 10-year old Agam Vir Singh. Vir played the young Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Maan’s popular song Punjab, which highlighted multiple issues including drugs, farmer suicides, and loss of cultural values. Ludhiana-based Vir had become famous but few knew before Punjab, there was The Little Gardener.

The 40-minute film marks Vir’s debute on the silver screen. The Punjabi film focuses on the urgent need to protect and save our environment and green cover, while it subtly touches upon the value of education for all. Vir plays the son of a poor gardener, who nurtures the dream of sending his son to a convent school. The child is raised by his father, who teaches him the value of being one with the earth.

The gardener motivates the child to nurture two dreams – always be connected to one’s roots, and work hard to secure admission in a good school. The gardener passes way, and the “little gardener” takes on his father’s job, working in various homes. He secures admission in a convent school by cracking the interview with his knowledge about plants and trees.

Shot entirely in Ludhiana, the film was screened at Sikh Lens Film Festival in California recently, with multiple screenings held across Norway, Himachal Pradesh, and Mumbai. It will be screened across Punjab and Chandigarh, with the support of EcoSikh, a US-based organisation working for the cause of the environment.

It is when Mann saw the trailer of The Little Gardener on a mobile phone that he selected Vir for his song Punjab. For Vir, who loves nature and the outdoors, doing the film was great fun. “My most memorable dialogue in the film is when the convent school teacher asks me why is nature important? I tell her to close her eyes and think of three places where she is alone. She sees herself in the mountains, amidst greenery and near a river. I reply that there is no life possible without nature, which never leaves you alone,” says Vir.

Apart from school and films, Vir is also learning classical music from his 90-year-old great grandfather Kartar Singh, recipient of the Sangeet Ratan from the President of India.

