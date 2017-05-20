After Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, Rana Daggubati to play Bheema and Darshan to play Duryodhana in Kurukshetra?

Rana Daggubati has been approached for Kannada film Kurukshetra, starring Darshan. Rana Daggubati has been approached for Kannada film Kurukshetra, starring Darshan.

It seems like the mythology bug has bitten the filmmakers in the south Indian film industry. The humongous success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has shown the other filmmakers that big risks ensure big rewards or as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan puts it, “No glory without guts”. Two expensive films have already been announced in the south Indian film industry, including Mohanlal’s The Mahabharata and Sundar C’s Sangamithra. Following suit, another big-ticket film, which is themed on the Mahabharata, is in the works in the Kannada film industry too.

Film producer and MLA Munirathna and director Naganna are in the process of selecting the cast and crew for the project, which has been titled Kurukshetra. The filmmakers have finalised Kannada actor Darshan for the role of Duryodhana. “We are currently in talks with Rana Daggubati,” said Munirathna, assuring that the film will have a huge star cast. The filmmakers said they are trying to get Rana to play the mighty Bheema in the ambitious Kannada film.

The movie will revolve around Duryodhana and writer JK Bharavi has penned the script for the Kurukshetra drawing inspiration from the rich Kannada literature, including Gadayuddha, written by one of the greatest Kannada poets Ranna.

Declining to disclose the budget of the film, Munirathna said that it will be the most expensive film ever produced in Kannada and promised that it’ll be at par with Babruvahana (1977) and Mayura (1975). These epic films, starring legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, are touted to be the pride of Kannada film industry till date. “The budget of the film is not an issue. We want to rope in good artists and technicians and we will spend as much as required,” Munirathna added. He said that Kurukshetra will be heavy on the VFX and the filmmakers are already in the discussion with a couple of international special effects studios.

The producers will build a grand set for the film in the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which also provided the backdrop for Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film will be officially launched on July 23 in Bengaluru and the filmmakers are planning to release it in January next year. It will be mainly shot in Kannada, while the makers are yet to confirm whether it will also be dubbed into other languages.

It is worth nothing that director Naganna had directed Darshan in epic film Sangolli Rayanna, which was a box office hit in Karnataka in 2012.

