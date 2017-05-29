After Baahubali 2, Rana Daggubati’s next titled Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati’s plays the role of a politician in his next film. Rana Daggubati’s plays the role of a politician in his next film.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is enjoying the success of blockbuster Baahubali, will be next seen in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Written and directed by Teja, the film is almost ready and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, a statement from the makers said.”‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ is perfect and chiselled to delight everyone, I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought-provoking film,” Rana said. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under the banner of Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments.

This is the actor’s first film with Kajal and her second one with the director after Lakshmi Kalyanam. Rana’s character’s name in the film is Jogendra. The character is a passionate one with tremendous attitude.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauds Baahubali 2: We’ll never get the same treatment as Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, watch video

The title of Nene Raju Nene Mantri was released today in Hyderabad. It is produced by Rana’s father Suresh Daggubati who said, “After hearing Tejas script, I felt that it will be a character which will present Rana in a whole new avatar with immense diversity.” This was reported in an entertainment portal. It seems in the film, Rana will be a young political leader who wants to break the complacent or Jaane Do mindset that is prevalent in the country.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now