Adoor Gopalakrishnan suggests comedian award to be stopped

The report of the panel was of the opinion that giving award in comedian category amounted to humiliating artists. The report of the panel was of the opinion that giving award in comedian category amounted to humiliating artists.

The committee headed by eminent director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, set by the Kerala Government to look into the problems of Malayalam cinema, has suggested discontinuation of best comedian award given as part of state film awards.

The report of the panel, submitted to State Minister for Cinema Thiruvanchroor Radhakrishnan, was of the opinion that giving award in comedian category amounted to humiliating artists.

Among its various recommendations, the panel suggested that the J C Daniel Award, set up on the lines of Phalke Award at the national level, be given once in two years instead of every year.

It also recommended increase in the prize money for all categories of state film awards.

After receiving the report, the Minister said government approved the report in principle and it would be implemented after looking into the practical side.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App