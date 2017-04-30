Admired and mobbed, ‘Archie’ says fans recognise her even when she covers her face

Rinku Rajguru is better known as ‘Archie’, the character she played in the movie. Rinku Rajguru is better known as ‘Archie’, the character she played in the movie.

It has been a year since Sairat was released, and went to become the highest grossing Marathi film ever with a box office collection of Rs 100 crore. But even today, Rinku Rajguru (15), a Class X student, finds it impossible to step out of her residence in Akluj. Hordes of fans wait outside, day in and day out, to catch a glimpse of the teenage actress who has become a household name in Maharashtra.

“Whenever I am home in Akluj, I have to stay put inside the house. I can’t go out as there are hundreds of people waiting to meet me,” says Rinku, who has come home during a break from her “busy schedule” to visit her parents.

Rinku is now better known as ‘Archie’, the character she played in the movie, across Maharashtra and beyond. She said her life has changed dramatically in the past one year.

Rinku was also honoured at the 63rd National Awards, with a special mention for her portrayal of a feisty village girl who rebels against society. Following the success of Sairat, Rinku was mobbed by thousands of fans wherever she went. During a visit to Sangli, police had to lathi-charge to disperse her fans.

“Before the movie was released, I could go out of the house with my mother to visit the nearby market or shops. I used to travel on my own around Akluj on my bicycle. But now for the past one year, wherever I go, there are thousands of fans waiting to see me..,” she told Pune Newsline on Saturday, exactly a year after the movie was released.

“I don’t know how, but they recognise me as Archie even if my face is covered with a cloth or dupatta. Probably, they do so because of my eyes and then they follow me..,” she says.

On whether she is worried about the massive fan following, that too right at her doorstep, Rinku says, “Not at all. The fans follow me because they admire the character that I played in the movie. I am happy thar moviegoers liked my role so much. I am enjoying all the attention that I get”.

The actress also played down a recent incident of stalking, which forced her to file a police complaint.

In March, Rinku appeared for her Class X exam. Saying she put in her best efforts in the short time available, as she was busy shooting, Rinku says, “I barely got one-and-a-half months to study. But I did my best to learn my subjects. I wrote the papers to the best my abilities and I am now waiting for the result. I hope I do well.”

On whether she was planning to dive into a full-fledged film career, Rinku says education would remain her priority. “Though I had said that I wanted to become a doctor, I don’t think I will get the requisite marks to pursue a medical education. But…I will pursue my education and complete my graduation,” she says.

In spite of her tremendous popularity, Rinku does not seem to be overwhelmed by her success. “I have got several offers to do films… if a good film comes my way, I will do it. A career in films is not the ultimate goal for me, education is an equal priority…If don’t get a film, it will certainly not dampen my spirits and I will not brood over it. I will keep pursuing my education,” she says.

Her parents, teachers in a local school, support her decision of pursuing both an education and a film career. “She is free to do whatever she wants to do. We have supported her decision in the past and will do so in the future as well,” says her father Mahadev Rajguru.

In Sairat, Archie repeatedly taunts other characters on whether she should explain something to them in English, “Tula Marathit kalat nahi, English madhe sango…” (You don’t understand Marathi, should I explain it to you in English?).

Now, Rinku herself is picking up the Queen’s English. “Yes, she has joined an English-speaking class…,” said her father.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now