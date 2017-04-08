Actor Kamal Haasan escapes fire accident at home, thanks fans for love and concern

After the fire accident, Kamal Haasan informed his fans about his well-being on his social media account. After the fire accident, Kamal Haasan informed his fans about his well-being on his social media account.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Saturday escaped a fire accident at his residence in Chennai on Friday night. But with the help of his staff, the 62-year-old actor managed to escape the fire but had to climb down the stairs from the third floor of his building. The actor who has been ruling the film industry also clarified that no one got hurt in the accident. Taking to his social media account, the actor informed his fans about his well-being on Saturday morning as he wrote, “Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke; I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe, No one hurt. Goodnight.”.

He also thanked his fans for their “love and concern”. The Vishwaroopam actor wrote, “Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:).” Haasan is currently mourning the death of his elder brother Chandrahasan who passed away in March after a massive cardiac arrest in London. Earlier, Kamal had written on Twitter after his brother’s demise, “He (Chandrahasan) was a friend. A good teacher. He was not just my brother but he was also like my father. Because of him, I managed to succeed in my life. I did not even fulfill half of the dreams he saw for me.”

Check Kamal Haasan’s tweet here:

Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 7, 2017

Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 7, 2017

On the work front, he is all set to recommence work on his multi-lingual action comedy, Sabash Naidu, having fully recovered from a leg injury which kept him out of action for nearly a year. Kamal fractured his leg after he slipped and fell from the stairs of his office.

