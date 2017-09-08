Actor and producer RN Sudarshan dies at 78

RN Sudharshan passed away on Friday. RN Sudharshan passed away on Friday.

Actor and producer RN Sudarshan passed away on Friday. He was 78.

RN Sudarshan has been a part of more than 250 projects as a character artiste in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. He was also a producer. According to reports, he was hospitalised to Sagar Hospital in Tilak Nagar due to age related ailments.

In Kannada, he has acted in over 50 films as the lead actor and started his career with Vijayanagarada Veeraputra, helmed by his father R Nagendra Rao, who was considered one of the founding members of Kannada Film Industry. He started out in the industry when he was 21. Today, he is survived by his wife Shylashree, who also happens to be an actor.

It was only 10 years ago that the actor shifted base to Bengaluru with his wife. From when he began his career, the then Madras was where he and his wife stayed. RN Sudarshan also sang a few songs like Hoovondhu, Balibandhu and Naguva Hoovu.

Sudharsan dabbled in different mediums and was also a part of hit television serials like My Dear Bhootham, Maya Machindra and Maragatha Veenai in Tamil and Agni Sakshi in Kannada. The last film that the actor was a part of was Chaarulatha, which happened to be a bilingual that released in Kannada and Tamil in 2012.

