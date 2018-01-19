Aapla Manus trailer: Nana Patekar and Sumeet Raghavan promise mystery, fun and drama in this whodunnit

The film stars Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe in pivotal roles. The film stars Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan and Iravati Harshe in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Marathi film Aapla Manus was released today. Aapla Manus, which means Our Person, stars Nana Patekar, Sumeet Raghavan, and Iravati Harshe in pivotal roles.

The movie is a quintessential whodunnit, the kind that has previously graced the big screens. The trailer opens dramatically with an aerial shot of a (presumably) dead person lying on the ground. The rest of the trailer is cut with various shots of Nana Patekar’s character interrogating the characters of Sumeet and Iravati.

Patekar plays Senior Inspector Maruti Nagargoje, who will do anything to resolve the murder case he has been handed by his seniors at the crime branch. Well-written dialogues and convincing portrayals of their characters by the main cast drives the trailer forward in the right direction. Bottomline: Aapla Manus promises a whole lot of fun, and little bit of gore, but the fun might get marred if the film overplays the detective bit, CID style.

Aapla Manus has been produced by Ajay Devgn. This is Devgn’s first Marathi production venture. Ajay had earlier said about the movie, “Every time new story, new character but the relationship with you (audience) has remained the same. The same way, my relationship with Maharashtra is since my childhood but the relationship and respect grew stronger for the culture and language after getting married to Kajol. For the same reason, Marathi industry has a different status altogether and to connect with the same culture, I am getting my first Marathi venture Aapla Manus, to release on February 9. Give us your best wishes.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will appear in Raid and Total Dhamaal, which are set to hit the screens in 2018.

