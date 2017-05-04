A television series on SS Rajamouli’s Telugu superhit Eega?

Eega might be turned into a TV series by Vijayendra Prasad. Eega might be turned into a TV series by Vijayendra Prasad.

Screen writer K V Vijayendra Prasad says his 2012 superhit Telugu film Eega might be turned into television series. There were reports that Salman Khan is set to make his Telugu film debut with Eega 2, the sequel to director SS Rajamouli’s 2012 blockbuster film Eega. The script of the film which was directed by SS Rajamouli was penned by Prasad, who is Rajamouli’s father.

Prasad had last year said that Salman has shown interest in the script of Eega 2. When asked about the status of the same, Prasad said here, “I had once thought of this but it is not happening because that will be coming up in a television series, it might be in Hindi.”

Prasad, who has written blockbusters like Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says there are no projects with Salman at the moment. Meanwhile, speculation was rife that Sunny Deol had roped in Prasad to pen the story for his next film Mera Bharat Mahaan.

“That was also a plan but now it has got shelved because Sunny got busy with launching his son.” Prasad has been roped in by filmmaker Goldie Behl for penning the script for an upcoming TV series titled Aarambh, and is also working on Manikarnika. The film to be directed by Krish has already got fans excited as Kangana Ranaut has been cast to play the role of Rani Laxmi Bhai in the film. Even her look in the film was recently revealed.

