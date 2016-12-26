A star faces constant pressure, says Prithviraj

Prithviraj, one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, believes the life of a star is under constant pressure and scrutiny. Prithviraj, one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, believes the life of a star is under constant pressure and scrutiny.

Actor Prithviraj, one of the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, believes the life of a star is under constant pressure and scrutiny. He says a star’s life is not as easy-going as the general perception goes.

“I do agree when a star asks for a cup of coffee or lunch of his choice, it will be brought to him. But, there’s constant pressure — not the kind to succeed — but when you’re a busy actor you don’t have a day off,” Prithviraj told IANS.

Having been acting for over a decade, he says he can’t call in sick whenever he feels like.

“Even when I’m on a vacation, I want to shut out thoughts about cinema but I can’t. When you’re the lead actor, you share so much responsibility of the project, so you can’t wake up one day and decide you won’t work today,” he said.

“If you’re working in an IT company, you can call in sick. There’s no sick leave in cinema,” he added. Awaiting the release of Malayalam horror-drama “Ezra”, Prithviraj is currently shooting for “Tiyaan”.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj recently shared the first poster of his forthcoming film Vimaanam on social media. The poster features Prithviraj in a garage admiring a part of an aircraft lying on his hand. In the film, he plays the role of a man who quit studies to build his own aircraft that he can fly.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, the film had made headlines for the wrong reasons over the allegations that the story of Vimanam is similar to that of another upcoming film Abi, directed by Pradeep Nair with Vineeth Srinivasan in the lead role. However, the makers of the Prithviraj-starrer have denied allegations and have said that they will go ahead with the shooting as scheduled. The film will go on the floors on January 20.