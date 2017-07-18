2.0: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson to shoot for the costliest song for 12 days

Amy Jackson would be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in 2.0 for the first time. Amy Jackson would be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in 2.0 for the first time.

The world is waiting for the release of Rajinikanth’s next 2.0, which stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles too. Now, to add up to the excitement, some sources claim that Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson would be shooting for a special song for the film. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter wrote, “. @superstarrajini and @iamAmyJackson will be shooting for a peppy dance track for #2Point0 – 1 of the costliest songs with 12 days of shoot.

“We have completed the shoot for 2.0. Only a song is left. Rajini and I are going to shoot for a 12-day song schedule next month. We are not travelling for the song, it will be indoors. There will be a huge set erected for the same, much like Shankar’s style. A R Rahman is composing the song which will have a lot of dancing and romance. It has a bit of both, but it’s going to be a dance track,” BollywoodHungama.com quoted Amy Jackson talking about the song.

The film has already made news because of its mega budget. After Baahubali series, Rajinikanth’s film is being touted as the costliest project in the south industry. In fact, it seems the film, which has been made over Rs 400 crore, has already recovered almost Rs 200 crore by selling its satellite rights.

According to reports, Zee TV Network has bought the satellite rights of the film’s Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions for an astronomical price, which is pegged at Rs 110 crore and the Hindi version of the trilingual project has been bought by AA Films for around Rs 80 crore. The film has become a much awaited project not only because of Rajinikanth but also Akshay Kumar, who is making his debut in Tamil industry with 2.0.

2.0 is a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, which has been directed by S.Shankar and is scheduled for a January release next year.

