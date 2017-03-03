Rangoon box office collection: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor film is a flop

Rangoon box office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor film has collected Rs. 21.47 crore till now in the domestic market. Rangoon box office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor film has collected Rs. 21.47 crore till now in the domestic market.

Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor has turned out to be a huge box office disappointment. Despite having a big star cast and Vishal Bharadwaj’s direction, Rangoon failed to live up expectations. The film has collected Rs. 21.47 crore till now in the domestic market, according to Bollywood Hungama. After new releases this weekend including Logan and Commando 2, it will become more difficult for Rangoon to increase its overall box office collection. Rangoon has also collected Rs 7.45 crore in the overseas market. The worldwide collection of Rangoon stands at Rs. 32.54 crore.

Made at a budget of around Rs 40 crore, Rangoon is said to be Vishal Bhardwaj’s most expensive film till date. The movie had a dismal start earning Rs 6.07 crore on the first day. The figures remained low even on the second day during the first weekend.

In Rangoon, Kangana plays Julia, a popular film actress in 1944. The actor had revealed that most of her important scenes were chopped off at the editing table, which weakened her performance. Saif plays a wealthy filmmaker in the film, who is madly in love with her and Shahid plays a soldier, Nawab Malik, who meets Julia during her visit to Burma. The film is set in the backdrop of World War II and is essentially a love triangle.

Earlier, it was reported that many illegal sites were offering free download and streaming of Rangoon. Though the print is said to be of poor quality, many internet users were still going for the pirated version to save a trip to the theatre, which seems to make the box-office future of the film worse.

Rangoon was released on February 24.

