Rangoon box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film leaked online, will it affect the earnings?

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Rangoon is facing a tough fight at the box office already. The film which opened on Friday, has received mixed reviews so far, but it seems it is unable to attract the interest of the audience. And adding to the situation is the news that pirated versions of the film have been leaked too. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a triangle love story set against the backdrop of World War II when India’s independence struggle was at its peak.

Shahid, Kangana’s film is the latest Bollywood movie to become victim to piracy. Rumour has it that many illegal sites are offering free download and streaming of Rangoon. Though the print is said to be of poor quality, hundreds of internet users are still going for the pirated version to save a trip to the theatre, which seems to make the box-office future of the film worse.

Made at a budget of around Rs 40 crore, Rangoon is said to be Vishal Bhardwaj’s most expensive film till date. The movie had a dismal start earning Rs 6.07 crore on Friday. The figures remained low even on Saturday. A few reports claim that the collection of the film stands at about Rs 18 crore for its first three days.

In Rangoon, Kangana plays Julia, a popular film actress during 1944. The actor had revealed that most of her important scenes were chopped off at the editing table, which weakened her performance. Saif plays a wealthy filmmaker in the film, who is madly in love with her, and Shahid plays a soldier, Nawab Malik, who meets Julia during her visit to Burma.

The pirated versions hurt the box office figures immensely. The makers take preemptive measures to stop the leaking of films online. Yet, most movies make their way to the internet within a day of the release.

