Rangoon box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film struggles to keep pace

Rangoon box office collection day 3: Vishal Bhardwaj’s film fails to climb the ladder with tremendous success. Rangoon box office collection day 3: Vishal Bhardwaj’s film fails to climb the ladder with tremendous success.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s film starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is somehow not making tremendous progress at the box office. The film which collected R 6.07 crore on Sunday, collected nearly the same amount on Saturday.

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Rangoon is a period film set against the backdrop of World War II. Various actors of Bollywood, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randeep Hooda, Aanand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao, had appreciated the film when they were invited for the special screenings. However it seems, no one is interested in watching the fresh pair, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s romance on screen.

Even the trailers, promotional videos and songs of Rangoon seemed promising when they were released by the team. Apart from Shahid, Kangana was also spotted romancing with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in her career. Despite all kind of fresh factors the film could not climb very high.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Not Ready For Women Who Speak Their Mind

Rangoon marked the return of Nawab Saif Ali in the industry after quite a long gap, all this while the film star had only been on news when his kids were up to something. The actor recently had Taimur with Kareena Kapoor, before that when his daughter Sarah Ali Khan graduated from Columbia Universtiy and got an offer in Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year part 2, this factor only brought in a little publicity to the actor.

The film currently stands at Rs. 12.07 crore till now, unless there are some miraculous major turn outs by Sunday, the film won’t be able to beat it’s competitiors.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd