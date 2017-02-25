Rangoon box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut film looking to perform better

Rangoon box office collection day 2: Fresh pair Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s chemistry expected to bring in more people. Rangoon box office collection day 2: Fresh pair Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s chemistry expected to bring in more people.

Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had been the centre of Bollywood’s attention for a long time. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial released amid a lot of buzz and curiosity. But unlike expected, the film didn’t particularly receive a massive opening. Even Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh seemed bit surprised at the film’s first-day performance as he termed it as ‘dismal.’ Rangoon which earned only Rs 6.07 crore on Friday despite the festival of Maha Shivratri, is now looking to pick up during the weekend.

“#Rangoon has a dismal start… Fri ₹ 6.07 cr. India biz… Will need to show massive growth on Sat + Sun to sustain and survive,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

To say that Kangana Ranaut has played a major part in keeping the excitement around the film won’t be wrong. First, she used a whip during the film’s promotions, and later she took on Karan Johar during his own television chat show, making matters even more exciting. And to top it was the union of Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the screen for the first time, that turned eyeballs.

The trailers of the film, definitely hinted that the Vishal Bhardwaj film had a different story to tell, way different from what Bollywood audiences have witnessed over the years. It was set during the time of World War II and reportedly traced the story of Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s first original stunt-woman, who is still remembered for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali. With songs like Bloody Hell, Mere Miyan Gaye England, Tippa, the film has received the right kind of publicity from the very start. But will it be able to pass the weekend test and manage to see an upswing?

Rangoon also released at a competitive moment when the theatres have The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi, Jolly LLB 2 already running to decent audience response.

