Rangoon box office collection day 1: Despite Maha Shivaratri holiday, film gets average opening

Rangoon box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor-starrer opened on approximately 1800 screens in India.

Rangoon opened its account at the box office on Friday morning. With Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the war drama has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film has a niche appeal and is expected to work largely in multiplexes. True to expectations, the film got less than average opening on Friday morning despite it being a holiday in many parts of India due to Maha Shivaratri. The film saw about 10-15 percent occupancy in most theatres in the first show but is expected to do better during the day.

The film has opened on approximately 1800 screens in India. The film has managed to create a buzz among the audience thanks to its steady media campaign and the pairing of Kangana and Shahid. While Kangana is riding a success wave, Shahid is fresh from the success of Udta Punjab.

Rangoon movie review

Rangoon movie review | Watch Audience Reaction On Rangoon: Ending Too Dramatic But Kangana Steals The Show

Made at a budget of around Rs 40 crore, Rangoon is said to be Vishal Bhardwaj’s most expensive film till date. According to trade’s expectations, the film should earn between Rs 5 to 7 crore on day one. From there on, its performance depends on the reviews and word-of-mouth publicity.

While Kangana is getting kudos for her stellar performance in the film, reviews have been largely mixed with critics saying that the story and setting fail the period extravaganza. talking about her expectations from Rangoon, Kangana said, “This is a business proposition so, all you want is that the investments should be recovered. With every film, there is this expectation of doing Rs 100 crore that I find vulgar. But it should be a beneficial business proposition for everyone.”

Here is what Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s last films made on their opening day…

Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Rs 8.75 crore

Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom: Rs 8.46 crore

Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab: Rs 10.05 crore

