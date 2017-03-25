Rajinikanth cancels trip to Sri Lanka amid protests from pro-Tamil groups

Superstar Rajinikanth calls off visit to Jaffna, Sri Lanka. (File Photo) Superstar Rajinikanth calls off visit to Jaffna, Sri Lanka. (File Photo)

Two days after triggering controversy by announcing his visit to Jaffna in Sri Lanka to inaugurate a housing scheme, Tamil actor Rajinikanth called off his visit owing to protests by pro-Tamil groups. His two-day visit would have involved handing over nearly 150 houses to displaced Tamils in northern Jaffna. On Saturday, the superstar issued a letter saying he will not attend the charity scheduled to take place on April 9. His decision comes after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chairman Thirumavalavan and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) head Vaiko urged him against visiting the neighbouring country. “I accepted their request because of cordial relationship,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajinikanth was to present keys to 150 homes to displaced Tamils in two villages in Vavuniya. The houses were constructed by Gnanam Foundation, which is working towards rehabilitating Tamils affected by the civil war in Sri Lanka. The organisation, founded by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions spent Rs 22 crore for this project, called the ‘Lyca Housing Scheme’. The company is also financing Rajinikanth’s next sci-fi film, 2.0. Rajini was also expected to make a speech in the country.

Thirumavalavan previously alleged a “big political controversy” behind the event and warned Rajinikanth against falling prey to it. “There are efforts to involve him in the ethnic issue. Superstar (Rajinikanth) should not get involved in this matter and I say this as a friend,” he told PTI.

“At a time when Tamils are seeking justice for the ethnic violence in Sri Lanka, Rajinikanth’s visit does not augur well. This is an attempt by Sri Lankan government through Lyca to create an image that Sinhalas and Tamils are living unitedly,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar told news agency ANI, “Decision taken by Rajinikanth is right, he always takes right decisions.”

Other guests who are expected to participate in the event include Chief Minister of Northern Province CV Vigneswaran, Tamil National Alliance leader R Sampanthan, Malaysian Senate leader S Vigneswaran, British all-party parliamentary Tamil council’s leader James Ferry and Justice Committee member Keith Vaz.

