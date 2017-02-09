Raees vs Kaabil box office collection: How Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan films finally fared

Raees vs Kaabil box office collection: Finally the big clash walking towards an end. Raees vs Kaabil box office collection: Finally the big clash walking towards an end.

Maybe the clash or the star cast, Hrithik Roshan’s film despite having strong characters and a human-centric story could not match up to the fandom of Shah Rukh Khan, which gave Raees a solid launchpad as opposed to its box office rival. Rahul Dholakia’s film Raees, starring SRK as a bootlegger, started its box office run at a sprint with around 80% occupancy in the theatres while Kaabil saw a slow start with the only 40% screenings. While Raees released on 2700 screens, Kaabil initially got 2200 screens. Hrithik’s film got 200 additional screens in the second week.

Watch | Raees public reaction

What worked in Hrithik’s favour was Kaabil’s release in Pakistan while Raees was banned in the country for “negative portrayal of Muslims”. So far, Hrithik’s film has managed to mint over Rs 210 crore gross, with around Rs 126 crore nett business in India.

Also read | Raees box office collection day 15: Will Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 end SRK’s BO honeymoon?

Kaabil has earned Rs 2. 50 crore in Pakistan in five days since its release. In the box-office terms, Raees is reportedly inching towards Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide gross while it has earned Rs 139.21 crore in nett domestic.

Watch | Kaabil audience reaction

It seems Rakesh Roshan was right when he predicted the business of the two films. He had said, “We both (Kaabil and Raees) together will do Rs. 300 crore. Aamir and Salman’s single films have earned Rs 300 crore. Here two films together will earn Rs. 300 crore. But then both the films have the potential to individually earn Rs 300 crore if they were not clashing with each other.”

Also read | Kaabil box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan’s film earns Rs 126.85 cr, mints profit

Well, for now, the jinx of both the films will be broken by Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, which releases this weekend. Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama, which is directed by Subash Kapoor and releases on February 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd