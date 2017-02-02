Raees box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s active promotion of film working

Raees box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is doing magic. Raees box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is doing magic.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film, which released on January 25, has become the first film to enter Rs 100 crore in 2017. The film’s interesting balance between action and romance has won hearts of the audiences. However, this hasn’t stopped the actor from promoting his film extensively. After the release of the film, the actor visited Pune, Ahmedabad and turned heads with his visit to Amritsar’s Golden temple with AbRam.

Well, it seems the promotions are just working in favor of the actor as his film, Raees, has managed to make an incredible leap in comparison to Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan. While Raees stands at Rs 114 crore of business in the domestic market, Hrithik’s film has managed to cross Rs 85 crore, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala’s tweet.

In AIB podcast, Shah Rukh mentioned how he hates it when people compare his films. Talking about Raees, he said, “I respect that I can’t please everyone. But every time I do something… for instance, Raees, people said it reminded them of Don. I am like where, how, matlab which part. It is so saddening sometimes. I really want to sit in front of the mirror and ask myself if I am the pathetic actor in the world. Am I the same in every film?”

SRK plays a gangster in the film but before the release, he was afraid to mention more about his character. “I was afraid to mention that this film is a first of gangster genre. Now that the film has released, I am saying it. This is my Gang Of Wasseypur, real, please like it.” Despite mixed reviews from critics, SRK’s fans have showered immense love on the film.

And now, after a massive beginning in Indian markets, the film will release on February 10 in Pakistan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.

