Raees box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 200 crore gross

Raees box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh sees no comparison with Dangal, which has performed excellently in worldwide box office. Raees box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh sees no comparison with Dangal, which has performed excellently in worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan, as Raees is winning hearts across the nation. The actor, who is extensively promoting his film, is winning hearts for playing a gangster. The film has minted over Rs 100 crore at domestic box office despite competition from Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan.

SRK’s film collected Rs 8.25 crore on Monday and Rs 7.52 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total earning to over Rs 109.01 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala’s tweet reveals that it is one of the seven movies of the superstar to join 100 crore club. The film has left Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar behind. Both these actors have six films in the club.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan says why he won’t join politics:

Ramesh Bala tweeted “#Raees collected ₹ 8.25 Cr on Monday (Jan 30th) and ₹ 7.52 Cr on Tuesday (Jan 31st) taking the #India Nett 1st week Total to ₹ 109.01 Cr 👏👏.” He also revealed that the film’s gross earning has crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

“#Raees 1st Week WW BO: #India: Nett: ₹ 109.01 Cr Gross: ₹ 151.4 Cr Overseas: Gross: US$ 9.5 M [₹ 64.3 Cr] Total – ₹ 215.7 Cr,” he tweeted.

Check Ramesh Bala’s tweet for Raees here:

#Raees 1st Week WW BO:#India: Nett: ₹ 109.01 Cr Gross: ₹ 151.4 Cr Overseas: Gross: US$ 9.5 M [₹ 64.3 Cr] Total – ₹ 215.7 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2017

#Raees collected ₹ 8.25 Cr on Monday (Jan 30th) and ₹ 7.52 Cr on Tuesday (Jan 31st) taking the #India Nett 1st week Total to ₹ 109.01 Cr 👏👏 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2017

Also read | Raees box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks January jinx, earns Rs 109.01 cr

However, Shah Rukh sees no comparison with Dangal, which has performed excellently in worldwide box office, becoming the second-highest grossing Bollywood film across the globe. “Why should we compare with only the last big hit, like ‘Dangal’, ‘Sultan’ which are much bigger hits than perhaps this film can ever be. We know that. That comparison from outside, very good. From inside, we know the truth that there is a limit it will go to and if it reaches we will be happy,” he said.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, whose performance has been hailed despite the on-going ban on Pakistani artistes in India. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone, who happen to share screen space with the 51-year-old actor for the first time.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd