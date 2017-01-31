Raees box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks January jinx, enters Rs 100 crore club

Raees box office collection day 7: The film became Shah Rukh Khan’s seventh movie to enter Rs 100 crore club. Raees box office collection day 7: The film became Shah Rukh Khan’s seventh movie to enter Rs 100 crore club.

There is a superstition in Bollywood that no film which opens in January manages to do well. But Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited gangster flick Raees has broken the jinx and become the superstar’s seventh film to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Raees created enough buzz before its release. From intelligent marketing to unique ways of promotions, the film lived up to the expectations like any other SRK movie in terms of generating excitement.

Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, collected Rs 7.5 crore on Monday, bringing its total earning to Rs 100.74 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “As per early estimates, #Raees has collected ₹ 7.5 cr. on Mon – Jan 30th & Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. – @iamsrk ‘s 7th movie to join 100 CR Club!👏👏.”

As per early estimates, #Raees has collected ₹ 7.5 cr. on Mon – Jan 30th & Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. – @iamsrk ‘s 7th movie to join 100 CR Club!👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xIn8MXQ7Dv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2017

Until the weekend, the numbers released by trade analyst Taran Adarsh showed fluctuations. Taran tweeted the first weekend numbers. He wrote “#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz… Weekdays are crucial!.”

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan Is Numb After Raees Release

The fluctuating box office numbers of Raees can also be attributed to the major clash it faces with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil on the same day. The two films opened a day before the Republic Day and are eating up the profits of each other. However, Kaabil is a little behind at Rs 73.50 crore until Monday.

Raees brings back Shah Rukh in a character with grey shades after a long time. We had earlier seen him playing negative characters in films like Don, Anjaam, Baazigar and Darr. While he is impressing his fans with his kohl-eyes and performance, actor Nawazuddin has given him tough competition in all the scenes where the two share screen space. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan who plays SRK’s love interest.

