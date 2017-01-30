Raees box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film to enter Rs 100 crore club?

Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan sings and dances, he fights and romances: he also tries to fulfill the outlines of a character. Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan sings and dances, he fights and romances: he also tries to fulfill the outlines of a character.

Raees has been one of the most awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan for a long time. The Rahul Dholakia directorial released on a Wednesday, but it is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark yet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers. He wrote “#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz… Weekdays are crucial!.”

“#Raees nears ₹ 100 mark in its extended 5-day weekend… Will be SRK’s 7th film in ₹ 100 cr Club… Day-wise data in next tweet…,” said Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

It was expected that factors like a Republic Day holiday, the weekend and the face of Shah Rukh Khan will play a major role in attracting an audience to the theaters. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui shone in the words of the critics, SRK shone in the eyes of his fans as a gangster.

Team Raees will be celebrating their success party today, where they won’t be served alcohol that only turns ironic as the lead character in the film – Raees Alam, plays a bootlegger in the movie which has the backdrop of liquor prohibition in the state of Gujarat.

Shah Rukh Khan had previously played negative roles in films like Don, Anjaam, and Baazigar. Nevertheless being the king of romance, his directors also made sure that SRK gets to romance his leading ladies too, because what would a Bollywood film be if it had Shah Rukh but not have him romancing, except something as timelessly watchable as Chak De India.

